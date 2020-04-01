Hotel and travel industry is taking a hit due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The hotel and travel industry is taking a hit after coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
DoubleTree is a $61 million hotel that opened up for locals and travelers in February of 2017, but the recent pandemic has caused dozens of those employees to be laid off.
“Leisure travel has evaporated corporate travel, for the most part, is just down to just a few drips out of the faucet as they say," said Jim Wood, the CEO of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The WARN notice given to employees last week, states the layoffs are due to the unforeseeable dramatic downturn coronavirus has had on the hotel. It's something the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says is going to hurt for a bit.
“They’re coping the best way they can, their business is way down, demand is down, so it warranted some layoffs,” said Wood.
We reached out to the Hilton hotel chain. They sent us a statement about the layoffs nationwide:
“As a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospitality industry is seeing an impact to business that is unprecedented. Our hotels and our franchise owners are currently assessing staffing needs based on a forward view of bookings and their local business environment, as well as collective bargaining agreements and local regulations. We are aware of properties implementing various actions, including adopting flexible hours, use of PTO, shorter weeks, job rotations, and in some cases, furloughs. What this means for the hotel and Team Members will be different in each situation.
Tens of thousands of Team Members have been furloughed globally. Last week, we launched an initiative aimed at supporting those impacted Team Members in finding temporary positions with leading companies who have a need for workers due to a surge in pandemic-related demand. We look forward to welcoming Team Members back to our hotels once the market stabilizes.” – A Hilton Spokesperson
The visitors bureau says this is temporary even for the Evansville industry impacted.
“The general manager pledged to bring everybody back as quickly as he could," Wood said. "So that’s great news and I think that’s going to be the case with many of the hotels, many of the restaurants, they want to bring back as many of their employees as quickly as they can.”
Something the visitors bureau said you can do is support the hotel restaurants by ordering carry out during this time. This is expected to continue through the summer but they anticipate things to get back to normal this fall.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.