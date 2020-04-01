Hotel and travel industry is taking a hit due to COVID-19

“As a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospitality industry is seeing an impact to business that is unprecedented. Our hotels and our franchise owners are currently assessing staffing needs based on a forward view of bookings and their local business environment, as well as collective bargaining agreements and local regulations. We are aware of properties implementing various actions, including adopting flexible hours, use of PTO, shorter weeks, job rotations, and in some cases, furloughs. What this means for the hotel and Team Members will be different in each situation.