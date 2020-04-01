Health officials work together to map who each positive case came into contact with

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials are working long hours to make sure you are staying safe and aware as more COVID-19 tests come back positive.
The local health departments are investigating the source if they can find it.
According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the health officials are working weekends to also put together the puzzle pieces of who each positive case has come into contact with.
The health department says this is why social distancing is so important because it saves them time and money on the amount of people they have to contact, should a person test positive.
“Anywhere from two hours to seven hours, depending on how many contacts that individual has had and if they were working in health care or daycare," said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department. "If they were at work with positive symptoms, it exposes a whole plethora of other folks.”
