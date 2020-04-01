Glenmore Distillery, OZ Tyler Distillery make cleaning products for non-profits, businesses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Glenmore Distillery is offering free sanitizing products to essential businesses and operations in Kentucky.
The distillery is donating one case of grain alcohol to Kentucky based businesses or nonprofit organizations.
Glenmore officials say they’re only donating the product to first responders, government agencies, charitable organizations or health care providers.
In order to be considered, there’s an application, including a tax-ID number, email and photo ID.
Distillery officials say this product when diluted, can be used for sanitizing nonporous surfaces. At Owensboro Health, pharmacy staff will be turning it into hand sanitizer.
“We haven’t been able to get any from our pharmacy wholesalers," Owensboro Health pharmacy department BC Childress said. "We haven’t been able to get any through the materials here at the hospital. So, everybody was running short. So, we’ve been in demand for this, and it’s coming at a good time to really help us meet that demand at the hospital.”
OZ Tyler Distillery is also helping local organizations by making hand sanitizer. Tuesday they delivered some to Owensboro Health and the Owensboro Police Department.
