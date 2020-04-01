Gibson General Hosiptal has COVID-19 drive-through testing

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson General Hospital now has COVID-19 drive-through testing.
Hospital employees tell us they’ve been doing this for almost a week, and they feel it has been a very efficient process.
“Instead of having to drive to Evansville when you don’t feel well, you can come through our drive-through," said Leigh Ann Holder, an ER nurse manager.
“We have a lot of older population here in Gibson County, so it makes it easier for them," Holder said.
However, not just anybody can roll through and get tested. You need to call the Deaconess hotline, then they’ll determine whether or not you’re showing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Once they meet that criteria, they will give them a date and time to come," Holder said.
People will get tested by the hospital staff who’s wearing the proper physical protection equipment.
“They’ll just drive up, show their driver license to the first person they see," Holder said.
Once their name is cleared, they drive up to the testing station.
“Then they’ll get swobbed for the COVID and given discharge instructions on how to self-quarantine," Holder said.
The process only takes about five minutes and could be life-changing.
“It will hit here, it’s coming, everyone really needs to take the warning and stay home as much as possible," Holder said.
Hospital officials say, so far, no one who’s gone through the drive-through has tested positive for COVID-19.
