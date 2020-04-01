IN COVID-19 deaths jump by 16, 2 new cases in Vanderburgh, first Spencer Co. case

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.
They show total 2,565 cases in the state and 65 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 2,159 total cases and 49 deaths announced Tuesday.
Locally, there are two more cases in Vanderburgh County.
Not included yet on the map is the first positive case in Spencer County.
Emergency management officials made that announcement on their Facebook page.
Here are the numbers for our area of Indiana:
20 - Vanderburgh Co.
8 - Warrick Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
4 - Posey Co.
3 - Dubois Co.
1- Spencer Co.
Governor Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 Central.
