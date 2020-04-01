600 Berry Global employees temporarily out of work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The global pandemic is causing the temporary loss of more jobs.
A representative from Berry Global says 600 people from the downtown Evansville facility are temporarily laid off.
Here is their statement:
Berry’s downtown Evansville facility manufactures a wide variety of packaging products used in multiple end markets. While some markets, including healthcare, hygiene and packaged food have remained strong during the Covid-19 pandemic, others such as food service products for the restaurant industry have seen a decrease in demand.
As a result, employees at the facility are being notified that Berry will temporarily idle a portion of production within the facility, resulting in a temporary layoff of approximately 600 employees for one week beginning April 3. During this period, employees can utilize vacation time, personal days, or unpaid leave and the Company will assist employees in applying for unemployment insurance. Medical and other benefit coverage will be maintained.
Berry’s downtown Evansville manufacturing facility, which employs approximately 1500 individuals, is part of the Company’s Consumer Packaging North America Division.
