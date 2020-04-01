Baptist Health uses faster COVID-19 test

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health in Madisonville will be seeing faster results for COVID-19.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson says they are now using a quicker COVID-19 test which provides results within 24 to 48 hours.
With this test, he says it helps out their hospital capacity.
“The reason that a test is beneficial is that as those go up, if we get a test that comes back negative, then we can potentially send that patient, if there’s still requiring hospitalization, to a non-COVID type floor," Dr. Lipson said. "And so that’s been beneficial, so that way we can also reduce the amount of PPE that we’re using.”
Dr. Lipson also says they’ve been able to transform spare offices into COVID-19 treatment rooms.
