Woman grazed by bullet, Evansville Police looking for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting.
They say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dresden Street.
Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet on her arm.
Witnesses say a dark colored vehicle, with tinted windows, pulled up and people began shooting.
Police believe there was more than one shooter.
They say several vehicles were struck by bullets and shell casings were recovered.
If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Aussieker, with the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7981.
