WATCH LIVE: Hopkins Co. officials giving COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Officials are giving their daily update at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, they announced their second coronavirus related death.
Here’s a look at the number of local cases in our Kentucky counties:
33 - Daviess Co.
17 - Hopkins Co.
9 - Muhlenberg Co.
4 - Henderson Co.
2 - Union Co.
2 - Webster Co.
1 - Hancock Co.
1 - McLean Co.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will give his daily update at 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Governor Beshear issued a new executive order, instructing those who live in the commonwealth to not travel to other states with only a few exceptions.
