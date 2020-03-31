WATCH LIVE: Hopkins Co. officials giving COVID-19 update

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Jill Lyman | March 31, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 8:42 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Officials are giving their daily update at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook page.

Monday, they announced their second coronavirus related death.

Here’s a look at the number of local cases in our Kentucky counties:

33 - Daviess Co.

17 - Hopkins Co.

9 - Muhlenberg Co.

4 - Henderson Co.

2 - Union Co.

2 - Webster Co.

1 - Hancock Co.

1 - McLean Co.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will give his daily update at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Governor Beshear issued a new executive order, instructing those who live in the commonwealth to not travel to other states with only a few exceptions.

