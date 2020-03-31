Owensboro Family YMCA possibly opening back up for emergency childcare

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is requesting that the Owensboro YMCA be designated as a childcare provider.
YMCA staff says their childcare operations were put on hold a few weeks ago when the governor ordered all daycares to close. Now, they say they may open back up.
During this time of uncertainty, the state is asking the organization to assess the need for childcare in the community.
Organization staff says for the last week, they’ve been reaching out to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.
They’re checking to see if they have children between three and 12-years-old needing supervision.
The YMCA president says if they don’t get enough requests they may not have the resources to open back up. However, he says if they find there is a need, they have the ability to watch up to 40 kids.
“Some of the healthcare providers have indicated that they have found other childcare providers and that’s wonderful, I’m glad they have an ability and a resource in that situation," said John Alexander, president and CEO of Owensboro Family YMCA. “We’re simply seeing if there still remains a gap for some of those requiring childcare so that they can perform the essential duties here."
YMCA officials say they’ll be making their decision about opening up by Thursday. They say the cost will be $39 per day per child for up to eight and a half hours of child care.
If you are in need of essential childcare, officials say you should contact the YMCA at 270-926-9622 and ask for Kristi Harrison or email her at kristi@owensboroymca.org.
