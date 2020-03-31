Newburgh family moves into family-owned business after tornado

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Henderson and Newburgh, they’re still working to clean up damage from the weekend tornadoes.
Power has finally been restored to homes, but there is still much more to be done.
Many say a tornado sounds like a nearby freight train, but it was much different for the Mosbey’s, a Newburgh family hunkered down in their basement.
“When it happened, it happened so quickly. It wasn’t like we thought it would," Melissa Mosbey said. “It sounded like a tree falling on our roof, and it sounded like a lot of crackling noises.”
Melissa, her husband, and their two daughters, both under the age of five, went to the basement after hearing about the tornado warning. After it was over, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
”It was really hard, it was really hard to look and thinking that it could’ve been a lot worse," Mosbey said. “We could’ve been hurt, my kids could’ve been hurt, so we’re very fortunate that didn’t happen.”
The next day clean up began. The Mosbey’s expected it to last for days, but with the help of the community, it only lasted a few hours.
“It’s like the virus didn’t even exist anymore, it wasn’t even here, that’s how strongly this impacted everyone to come and help us," Mosbey said. “They just put aside what was going on and said we need to go help these people.”
Melissa tells us there is still so much to be done. A new roof is being placed right now, and they’re still trying to determine how much damage was caused to the inside of the home.
Right now, her family is staying at their family-owned business. A Doggy Daycare on the other side of town.
”A house is a house, belongings are belongings, all of those items can be replaced and bought new, but a family, you can’t replace that," Mosbey said.
The family didn’t expect to be living where they call work, but they didn’t want to be a burden. They hope it is a short term solution.
Melissa and her family want to thank everyone in the community who came by to help them during this time.
