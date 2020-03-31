Local Mcdonald’s restaurants team up to feed healthcare workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local McDonald’s restaurants joined together to feed healthcare workers. Ten different restaurants delivered 800 meals to St. Vincent employees Tuesday.
In challenging times, local owners tell us they’re happy to step up and support our community. Especially, the ones on the front lines.
“Health care workers are sacrificing so much. Every hour, every day and night,” Owner and Operator Katie Kenworthy said. “And we want to keep our community safe and healthy. The only people taking care of our sick customers. So, we want to help keep them safe and healthy as we can.”
They also handed out gift cards to the employees of the triage unit at Deaconess.
Including Tuesday, McDonald’s of the Evansville area will have provided over 3,200 meals to local healthcare workers.
