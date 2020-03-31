Local food banks struggling to keep their doors open, shelves stocked

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the coronavirus stopping most normal businesses in the Tri-State, food banks are struggling to provide meals for their clients.
They are struggling to keep their doors open and their shelves stocked.
“I depend on food banks, I really do," veteran Mickey McGuinn said.
In the small town of Buckskin, The Veterans Food Bank of America hasn’t had shelves this bare in years, and James Henager says he’s worried he’ll have to turn veterans away in the coming weeks.
“It could be within the next month that we shut down for a while," said Henager, Veterans Food Bank of America Chairman. “And then we’re looking at not only the veterans coming here but also two homeless veterans shelters that we send out food to on the average of twice a month."
Mickey McGuinn, a Veterans Food Bank of America regular, has been coming to the facility for just about two years, and he says he’s noticed a significant difference in how much food is on the shelves.
“There’s help for all veterans here, and I depend on it," McGuinn said. “Yeah, it’s empty compared to what it usually is. And I’m nervous about it because I do depend on it."
Other facilities like Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville say they’re fighting the effects of the virus from all directions.
“We’ve had several crises for getting volunteers, many of our volunteers are elderly. Understandably, they’re not coming here or to our agencies to help them," Glenn Roberts, executive director at Tri-State Food Bank said. "There’s been a run on food, our food supply is shorter now. And prices are going up for the food that we purchase. So from all angles, it’s had a huge impact on us.”
Both food banks urge the able community to help out in any way possible, whether it be food donations, volunteering, or financial contributions.
“The small operations become large operations and help more people. And that’s our goal is to get really large to do an even better job than what we are able to do at this time," Henager said.
If you’re interested in helping Veterans Food Bank of America or Tri-State Food Bank, go to their websites for more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.