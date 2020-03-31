Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new order instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states. It's another aggressive step aimed at containing spread of the new coronavirus. His order on out-of-state travel include several exceptions. The governor's chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, says it doesn’t apply to Kentuckians going to other states for work; to get food, medicine and other necessities; for health-care visits; to care for a loved one; or if a court requires the travel. People traveling outside Kentucky will be expected to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, unless the travel is for those exceptions.
VIRUS-RELIEF BILL
Kentucky governor signs coronavirus-relief bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation offering relief to workers and employers suffering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The bill was put on the fast track by lawmakers. It comes as the state deals with rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the illness. The governor thanked the legislature for its quick action. Beshear says the legislation codifies many actions already taken by his administration. The measure includes relaxing access to unemployment insurance. It also prevents a business owner's unemployment insurance rate from being impacted by layoffs due to the virus.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-CONGRESS
US Rep. who sought to stall virus aid touts fundraising haul
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is boasting of his bid to stall a $2.2-trillion coronavirus-relief package and hauling in campaign cash for his stand. The Kentucky congressman's campaign said Monday it has raised more than $110,000 over a three-day period that ended Sunday. Massie drew the spotlight for recently trying to force a roll call vote on the relief approved by Congress. Massie said he was trying hold up what he considered to be an unconstitutional vote for a wasteful bill. But he drew the wrath of President Donald Trump, who denounced the congressman as a “third rate Grandstander.” Massie faces a spirited primary challenge from Todd McMurtry.
HENDERSON TORNADO
Henderson County residents cleaning up EF-2 tornado damage
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Residents in Kentucky are cleaning up after a tornado hit in Henderson County over the weekend. The Gleaner reports the Saturday tornado damaged homes and downed trees and electrical poles, but no injuries were reported. The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the tornado was an EF-2 with wind peaks of around 115 mhp and it stayed on the ground for 17 miles. According to the weather service, at least a dozen barns or outbuildings were damaged and one large barn was completely destroyed. Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted.
NEIGHBORHOOD ZOO WALK
Town creates neighborhood 'safari' for kids during pandemic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky town has launched a neighborhood “safari” for children during the coronavirus pandemic by displaying stuffed animals in their windows. WKYT-TV reports the “Cumberland Hill Zoo Walk” was kicked off Sunday morning in Lexington after 60 houses in the community signed up to showcase their zoo animals as part of the effort. Families in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood will look for animals and submit their findings for a chance to win different prizes. Organizers of the zoo walk say events like these have been a way for the community to make these days the best they can be while also following official guidelines.
POLICE RECRUITS
33 police recruits in Kentucky graduate basic training
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Recruits from police agencies across Kentucky have graduated from basic training. The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice says in a statement that 33 graduates of Class 510 completed 20 weeks of training last week at the agency's facility in Richmond. The program included 800 hours of instruction, including law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations and first aid. The facility provides basic training for police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police and others. Officials said four recruits also graduated with associate’s degrees, which are earned online through a partnership with Bluegrass Community and Technical College.