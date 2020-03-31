Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana officials say ICU beds being added for virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana hospitals have increased their intensive care unit capacity by about one-third in the past few weeks in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus-related illnesses. Having such ICU capacity available has been a prime concern as health officials reported Monday that the state had nearly 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a seven-fold increase from a week earlier. The state’s virus death toll moved to 35. Officials said Indiana hospitals have added about 500 critical care beds to give the state 1,940.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA ECONOMY
Indiana finances take a big blow from coronavirus crisis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's finances are taking a major hit from the coronavirus crisis, and it just remains to be seen how big of a hit it will be. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed with business and factory closings in the past couple weeks, along with less retail spending expected to mean a sizeable hit to sales tax revenue. Gov. Eric Holcomb says perhaps $1 billion will have to be spent from the state’s $2.3 billion in cash reserves to get through the budget year that ends June 30. The federal coronavirus economic relief package dedicates at least $1.25 billion to each state, but Indiana officials haven’t yet said how much they anticipate the state will receive.
HOUSE FIRE-SIX DEAD
6 who died in Indiana house fire were siblings, police say
VEVAY, Ind. (AP) — Police say six people who died in a rural house fire in southern Indiana were siblings. The fire occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday in Switzerland County, along the Kentucky border. The cause remains under investigation. The victims were 25-year-old Paige Ridener and her five siblings who were 10 to 15 years old. Paige's boyfriend escaped the fire without injury. police say he tried to re-enter the house but was thwarted by smoke and flames.
SEVERE WEATHER-INDIANA
Indiana tornado cleanup continues with eye on virus safety
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Officials are keeping a watchful eye on homeowners and crews cleaning up after a weekend tornado swept a southwestern Indiana town to make sure they adhere to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Saturday's storm swept through the Ohio River town of Newburgh, cleanup crews descended on the area Sunday and again Monday as officials kept watch to ensure that they were not working too closely together. Warrick County's emergency management director, Dave Woolen, says officials are trying to make sure crews, homeowners and volunteers keep sufficient spacing between each other in keeping with public health advice during the pandemic.
SULLIVAN-DOWNTOWN FIRE
Overnight fire destroys building in western Indiana city
SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an overnight fire destroyed a building in a western Indiana city, gutting the structure that's adjacent to the community's fire headquarters and city hall. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the fire in the two-story commercial building was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the downtown area of the city of Sullivan. Crews remained at the scene just before 7 a.m. as heavy smoke from the blaze continued to blanket nearby areas in Sullivan, a city of about 4,300 residents that’s the Sullivan County seat. WTHI-TV reports the fire cut power to several nearby residents who live near the burning building.
BLUE CROSS-CEO
Anthem executive becomes next Blue Cross NC president, CEO
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is hiring an executive from a major Blue Cross insurer in multiple states as its next president and CEO. Blue Cross NC announced on Monday that Tunde Sotunde will begin on June 1 after the trustee board picked him for the new jobs. Sotunde is a pediatrician who is currently president of the Medicaid unit of the government business division within Anthem Inc. He succeeds Patrick Conway, who resigned in September under pressure after a vehicle wreck and impaired-driving charge three months earlier. An interim CEO is currently in place.
HIGHER ED PANEL-STUDENT MEMBER
Applications open for student member of higher ed panel
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a college student to serve on the panel. The student member will be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and serve on the commission from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The student will be a full voting member of the 14-member commission. To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2022 semester at a state-supported school and live in the state of Indiana. Candidates must submit applications, letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by April 17.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana announces 1 more coronavirus death for a total of 32
Public health officials in Indiana say one more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 32. The Indiana State Department of Public Health updated its tally Sunday and announced 290 new cases. The total number of residents who've tested positive is 1,514. The highest number of new cases was reported in Marion County, which had 119. After that it was Lake County with 17 and Johnson County with 15. Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said the peak of coronavirus illnesses is expected in mid- to late-April.