Kimball International pauses operations in 6 manufacturing facilities

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Kimball International announces important shifts in business operations to prioritize the demand for healthcare products.
According to their news release, starting Wednesday, April 1, they will temporarily pause operations in six of its U.S. manufacturing facilities through April 13.
These locations include:
- Fordsville, KY
- Danville, KY
- Baltimore, MD
- Red Lion, PA
- 6th Street and Cherry Street in Jasper
They say they will continue operating three of their facilities including:
- Santa Claus
- 11th Avenue and 15th Street in Jasper, in addition to their logistics operations.
According to the news release, a fourth facility will reopen in Salem on April 6.
Kimball International says Kimball Health Brand has launched several health crisis solutions.
Some solutions include patient seating, overbed tables and privacy screens to be used in triage. New and existing products to support temporary nurse communication centers and rapid response patient rooms.
They say they will launch a grouping of Quickship Products specifically targeting facilities servicing the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the news release, they will be manufacturing medical masks and shields for local health centers.
Last week, Kimball International announced a new program to provide all active, full-time manufacturing employees with ten days of additional “PTO for Crisis” with full pay and benefits.
