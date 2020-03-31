Evansville County Commissioners feed hardworking highway department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville County Commissioners brought out Jason Munoz Catering to the highway department.
County commissioners Ben Shoulder, Cheryl Musgrave and Jaff Hatfield brought out the catering service to thank the highway department for the hard work they put in every day, and especially the extra hours they have been putting in cleaning up storm damage.
Munoz has more to say about the tacos he was out serving and how this helps his employees.
“We are trying to do the best we can during these times, so are they,” Munoz said. “Have some nice tacos on Tuesday, come on, that is going to be awesome. These are ways, let us supplement not having the restaurant going, but also giving to our staff members, they need money now.”
Munoz is happy to be out serving tacos to all the hungry workers. This catering job not only helps him but his employees who need this income to help make ends meet through these tough times. Jason Munoz Catering was out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
