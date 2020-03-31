Evansville city officials make social distancing a priority in meetings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are proving that social distancing remains a priority.
Evansville City Council moved it’s Monday meeting to the Old National Events Plaza to help keep separation.
Council members were spaced far apart, and only 10 people were allowed inside during the meeting. The microphone was sanitized before and after anyone addressed the council.
Council President Alex Burton said he thought the new adjustments ran smoothly, and they’ll continue to roll with the punches.
“It’s turned out well, you know, pending the circumstances," Burton said. "Obviously we’d like to be in the city council chambers conducting business as we usually would. However, with the epidemic and the seriousness of it, we have to keep our distance and abide by the rules like everyone else.”
After the meeting, crews stayed behind to sanitize the meeting space.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.