Dubois Co. man killed in ORV crash

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers say they are investigating a deadly off-road vehicle crash.
They say it happened when 55-year-old Keith Thewes, of Celestine, was operating his ORV Monday afternoon along a ditch line.
He was found by a family member on private property off of County Road 820 E, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 164.
Officers say Thewes was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where he died.
Before the accident occurred, Thewes was spraying weeds on his property. A sharp change in elevation along the ditch line is believed to be the primary cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.