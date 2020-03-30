Dry and quiet, warming up again soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers skirted the southern edge of the Tri-State on Tuesday as forecast. Skies will gradually clear Tuesday night and lows will drop to around 38. The clearing will continue on Wednesday with temperatures easing into the middle 50s. By Thursday, sunshine will drive the mercury into the mid 60s. 70′s will return on Friday before scattered showers appear again on Saturday evening. More widespread rain possible by the first part of next week.