COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund surpasses $2 million

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fund created last week to serve the greater Evansville community through the relief and recovery of the coronavirus continues to grow.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Monday the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has officially surpassed 2 million. The fund has more than doubled since last week.
According to the mayor, Bill Stone announced a $500,000 matching pledge for the fund over the weekend. As of Monday, officials matched over $330,000 of the $500,000, bringing the current total to $2,063,150.
You can help Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties by donating to that fund. A link to donate can be found on 14news.com.
