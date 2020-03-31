IN COVID-19 cases up by 373, new cases in Posey and Vanderburgh Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Health Department has released Tuesday COVID-19 numbers.
The map shows there are now 2,159 total cases and 49 deaths in the state.
Those numbers are up from 1,786 total cases and 35 deaths that were reported Monday.
Locally, officials in Posey County say they have a fourth positive case.
“What we do know about the fourth is that he is a male in his 20′s at home. He was tested due to symptoms and having close contact with another positive in a different county,” said Dr. Kyle Rapp with the Posey County Health Department.
There is also an additional case now in Vanderburgh County, bringing that total to 18.
Here’s where those numbers now stand for our Indiana counties:
18 - Vanderburgh Co.
8 - Warrick Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
4 - Posey Co.
3 - Dubois Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update Tuesday afternoon.
