Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Beshear issued a new executive order on Monday, instructing those who live in the commonwealth to not travel to other states with only a few exceptions.
The governor says roughly 15,000 to 21,000 people across the state have been tested. It’s a number the state is trying to narrow down. However, the state’s confirmed positive cases is nearing 500.
In a continued fight against the spread of COVID-19, Governor Beshear is pumping the breaks on most out of state travel.
“The reality is the only way that we’re going to get people doing the right thing is because they agree to," Governor Beshear said. "Because they see it as their duty, and they know their actions can harm other people.”
The new executive order only has a few exceptions, including if your job requires it, or if you live near the state line and need to get groceries, medicine or other necessities.
Seeking healthcare is another acceptable reason to leave the state as well as caring for a loved one. You can also leave the state for court purposes.
“If you travel to a different state for any reason other than those exceptions, you will be required to quarantine for 14 days," Beshear said during his Monday press conference.
Beshear also confirmed two new deaths, including two women who were 88 and 90-years-old who had other health conditions.
“This is a loss for all of us," Beshear said. "Let’s all send our prayers, and our best wishes and feelings.”
42 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the governor on Monday, which brings the state’s total to 480.
“We’re probably not going to have many more days in the next couple weeks where we only have 42 new cases," Beshear said.
He also addressed issues with the unemployment claim process and says 150 new employees have been hired to help.
“These are more claims than the state has ever seen at any time, but we’re committed to making sure we help you, so stick with us," Beshear said.
The governor says that 632 students are volunteering to help. More than half are in medical school.
You can watch Beshear’s Monday press conference in the post below.
