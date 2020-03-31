Berry Global to produce thousands of face shields

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved Berry Global’s production of face shields.
Evansville health care workers and first responders need about 15,000, and Berry will have it all covered.
“We feel like, in a very quick way, this is going to be something that’s going to be able to protect people, protect our health care workers, our first responders," said Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Berry Global will produce 75,000 face shields per week. It’s a partnership with Thrust Industries, who will be making the elastic band for the face shields, and the Vanderburgh County Health Department who has already received orders from law enforcement agencies and health care facilities.
“We’re going to be able to provide 100 percent of the needs of the Evansville community," said Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging President Bill Norman. “We’re going to have an excess supply that we are actively working with state and federal officials to be able to provide products to other areas of the country as well."
Berry Global plans to donate the face shields in the Evansville area, a gesture to show it’s gratitude for those fighting against COVID-19 every day.
“It’s in all of our interest to help those folks, right? We are seeing their commitment to being at work and providing essential products in the market every day, and it’s our responsibility as a leader in this space to do everything we can to give back," Norman said.
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Berry has also increased the production of non-woven plastic products, which are used to make infection prevention products.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.