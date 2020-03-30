Weather service officials survey tornado damage in Newburgh, Henderson

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Henderson County and Newburgh residents suffered through a long and unsettling night as severe storms blew through the area.
Along with these storms came tornadoes that wreaked havoc on both sides of the Ohio River. The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down on Saturday night.
14 News followed along with weather service officials as they surveyed where the storms caused the most damage.
“We’re looking for signs of what we call convergence,” NWS Paducah meteorologist Derrick Snyder said. “That means damage patterns where the debris scattered in different directions, and so far from what we’ve seen, (the storm) definitely has patterns that would be consistent of a tornado - winds around 100 miles per hour. The final rating will be based on the most significant damage of what we find along the entire path.”
The tornado that occurred in Henderson was rated by NWS officials as an EF-2, with max winds reaching nearly 115 miles per hour.
Officials say the tornado was estimated to be on the ground for approximately 10-15 miles.
“We believe it started in Corydon,” Snyder said. “(The tornado) continues to the northeast - a consistent, concentrated damage path into the south and southeast side of Henderson.”
Newburgh also received plenty of storm damage, especially along the downtown riverfront and the neighborhoods slightly east of Indiana 66.
“We’re looking at an EF-2 based on some of the higher degree of damage in Newburgh,” NWS Paducah meteorologist Rick Shanklin said. “A couple houses with the parts of the roof, or all of the roof completely gone, some walls gone on one house, and that’s houses just damaged by the wind. There are a lot of houses with major damage from large trees falling on them. It was pretty easy to tell from the damage pattern early on that it was tornadic."
This significant damage is something that many people in the Tri-State will be recovering from for quite some time.
