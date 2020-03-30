Weather service officials survey tornado damage in Newburgh, Henderson

“We’re looking at an EF-2 based on some of the higher degree of damage in Newburgh,” NWS Paducah meteorologist Rick Shanklin said. “A couple houses with the parts of the roof, or all of the roof completely gone, some walls gone on one house, and that’s houses just damaged by the wind. There are a lot of houses with major damage from large trees falling on them. It was pretty easy to tell from the damage pattern early on that it was tornadic."