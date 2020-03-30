Vulnerable Citizens Relief Fund set up to help those who need it most

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More help is on the way for those who are most vulnerable in Evansville.
SWIRCA and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has created the Vulnerable Citizens Relief Fund.
The goal is to deliver household essential goods to residents who, due to age or disability, may have trouble getting things on their own.
“I know right now it’s hard, you don’t know if you’re gonna have a job tomorrow or an income coming in, but if you have that one extra box of tissues or extra can of tuna, it does make a difference in someone’s life, so we encourage you to do what you can," said Rhonda Zuber, SWIRCA president.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off items starting Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
