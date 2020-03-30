Several GE Aviation Madisonville workers test positive for COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A General Electric spokesperson confirms there are now several employees at the GE Aviation plant in Madisonville who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Read the full statement below:
“GE Aviation is supporting several employees who work at our Madisonville, KY, facility who tested positive for COVID-19. GE’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees. We are partnering with public health officials and have completed contact tracing and notification of impacted people at our site. We continue to take all necessary precautions and prioritize safety.” – GE spokesperson
Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach confirmed there are now 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
