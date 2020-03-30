River Pointe Health employee tests positive for coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with River Pointe Health, a senior living facility in Evansville, say an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
• We have taken precautions across all our campuses to guard against the potential spread of viral infections. These precautions were based on current guidelines established by the CDC, CMS, and state officials.
• On Saturday, March 28, we learned that an employee at our campus in Evansville, Indiana, River Pointe Health Campus, tested positive for COVID-19.
• This individual has been placed on self-isolation and is receiving the appropriate medical care.
• We will continue to follow infection protocols that were put into place per the organizations stated above. These include:
o Screening individuals entering the building, including employees, pharmacy providers and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening will not be permitted to enter our campus and will be asked to immediately leave.
o Residents and employees will have their temperatures taken twice per day and will also be monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
o The campus will be sanitized with the proper solutions on a daily basis.
o Personal protective equipment is available to team members.
o Food is being delivered to resident rooms.
o Group activities are cancelled within our campus, as well as community events.
• We are working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that we take necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.
• Residents continue to receive the care they need. The health and well-being of our residents, employees, and team members remains our top priority.
• We are dedicated to supporting our staff, whose devotion to caring for those they serve is nothing less than heroic.
• We would like to personally thank every team member for their compassion and commitment during this difficult time.
• We would also like to thank our residents and their family members for their patience and understanding.
• We will continue to communicate with residents, employees, and family members as we receive more information.
