IN reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, no new local cases
By Jill Lyman | March 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:02 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health reports Monday 1,786 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 35 have died.

Those numbers are up from 1,514 total cases and 32 deaths reported Sunday.

Locally in Indiana, no new cases were reported on the map.

Here’s how the numbers still stand:

17 - Vanderburgh Co.

8 - Warrick Co.

4 - Gibson Co.

3 - Posey Co.

2 - Dubois Co.

Governor Holcomb will give a daily update at 1:30 p.m Central.

