Owensboro community hosts prayer vigil to honor healthcare workers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several community members came together and hosted a drive-in prayer vigil to honor all of the healthcare workers and patients currently affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This happened in the parking lot outside of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Sunday evening, as hundreds of people reportedly participated in the vigil.
In order to practice social distancing, attendees were required to stay in their cars and keep their windows rolled up throughout the duration of the prayer.
