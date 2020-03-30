OPS changes meal program after 2 more employees test positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two more Owensboro Public School employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the number of foodservice workers with the virus to three.
A district spokesperson says one of the additional positive tests comes from a worker who started a 14-day quarantine last Wednesday.
The other positive case comes from an employee who was last in the workplace last Monday. District officials say that the employee did not physically hand out meals, they were on various delivery routes.
After getting together last week, all OPS transportations staff members are under self-quarantine. The district is now making changes to the meal program.
“So, we’re going to have five school sights that will be set up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday," Jared Revletts said. "Those sights are Owensboro High School, Owensboro Middle School, Faust Elementary, Cravens Elementary and Estes Elementary.”
District officials say these changes have been made to protect their staff and the community.
For a list of meal routes those employees were on in the last week, you can click the link below.
