Newburgh’s Rivertown Trail closed, building permits waived due to tornado damage

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Newburgh is now under two states of emergencies. The first was issued on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second was issued on Saturday, March 28 due to tornado damage.
For the privacy of the homeowners who suffered damage, for crews to continue cleanup and to ensure social distancing, the town announced the Rivertown Trail, along with all other town-owned parks, has been closed until further notice.
These parks include the following:
- Veterans Monument
- Lou Dennis Community Park
- Old Lock and Dam Park
- Indian Hill Overlook Park
- Kiwanis Community Park
- AMAX Fields
Town officials say building permit fees will be waived for residents who suffered tornado damage. They say permits must still be applied for, but the fees for the permits will be waived.
A building permit must be issued before any work can start on the property. You can reach the zoning administrator Tavi Wydicks at twydicks@newburgh-in.gov.
Newburgh officials say the town is dealing with debris on a large scale. The county landfill takes yard waste and Brewer Farms is taking branches and trees. Officials say town residents have weekly trash pickup by Advanced Disposal and they will be taking tree limbs.
The following is the conditions for tree limb removal:
- Tree limbs are not to over 3′' in diameter and bundled in lengths that do not exceed four feet and not to exceed thirty pounds. You can use duct tape, rope or anything else to bundle the limbs. Anything larger than these requirements will not be picked up by Advanced Disposal.
The town of Newburgh will continue to assess resources as they move forward to see what they are able to do to assist residents.
Officials would like to remind you that Newburgh has closed all town offices to the public. Essential business may be handled by calling 812-853-6412 or by using the town website.
- Town employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails.
- Emergency services will remain operational.
- Trash pick-up will continue as usual.
- Public meetings will be minimized and utilize teleconferencing when necessary.
- The Wastewater Treatment Facility is closed to the public. Please call ahead if you have essential business 812-853-6412.
- Utility bills may be paid by mail, on-line or placed in one of the two drop boxes. If you require a receipt please notate on your bill and one will be mailed to you. Anyone using cash should call ahead and make arrangements for drop off. Questions for utility bills can be directed to 812-853-7496 or email utilityoffice@newburgh-in.com.
- Online payments - https://municipalonlinepayments.com/newburghin
- Payment Drop Boxes are located on the Jennings Street side of Town Hall and on Water Street in the Town Hall parking lot next to the flag poles.
Officials continue to urge people to follow the CDC preventive measures to help control and continue the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, keeping a social distance from others, make sure you are frequently washing your hands and covering sneezes and coughs.
For more information, you can visit the CDC’s website.
If you believe you have the virus but are not severely ill, please contact one of the free 24-hour nurse triage lines:
- Deaconess 812-450-6555
- St. Vincent 812-485-2273
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.