1 new coronavirus case in both Union and Muhlenberg Co., Hopkins Co. officials confirm 2nd death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department has released their numbers for Monday.
They say there is now one additional case in Union County, making a total of two.
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Health Department say they have a ninth case of COVID-19.
Hopkins County Officials gave an update on their Facebook page.
The number of positive cases remains at 17, but officials said a second person in Hopkins County has died.
Here is were our local positive COVID-19 cases stand in Kentucky:
33 - Daviess Co.
17 - Hopkins Co.
9 - Muhlenberg Co.
4 - Henderson Co.
1 - Hancock Co.
1 - McLean Co.
2 - Union Co.
1 - Webster Co.
