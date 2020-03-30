1 new coronavirus case in both Union and Muhlenberg Co., Hopkins Co. officials confirm 2nd death

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman | March 30, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:08 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department has released their numbers for Monday.

They say there is now one additional case in Union County, making a total of two.

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Health Department say they have a ninth case of COVID-19.

Hopkins County Officials gave an update on their Facebook page.

The number of positive cases remains at 17, but officials said a second person in Hopkins County has died.

Here is were our local positive COVID-19 cases stand in Kentucky:

33 - Daviess Co.

17 - Hopkins Co.

9 - Muhlenberg Co.

4 - Henderson Co.

1 - Hancock Co.

1 - McLean Co.

2 - Union Co.

1 - Webster Co.

