Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is pleading with Kentucky residents who are enjoying the warmer weather to avoid crowds, including people who are golfing or exercising. Beshear says the state had 45 more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, pushing the state’s total to 439 cases. Nine people have died from the virus in Kentucky. Beshear said while golf courses are allowed to be open, he threatened to shut down those where large groups repeatedly gather. He also asked joggers to only go out with members of their family and not jog in groups. And he says his administration is looking into numerous reports about crowded stores. He says those stores will be asked to enforce social distancing.