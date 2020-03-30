Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Officials say strong storms that brought tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain to parts of the Midwest and South caused extensive damage in some areas but no deaths. Tornadoes were spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa as thunderstorms swept through on Saturday. High winds and a possible tornado were also reported in Indiana. The National Weather Service said the tornadoes include one in Jonesboro, Arkansas, rated EF3 with winds up to 140 miles per hour. Among the places that were hit was a mall in Jonesboro and an apartment building in the northeastern Iowa community of Oelwein. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was to travel to Jonesboro Sunday.