KSP: Arrest made after several mile chase in Hopkins Co.
(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By Jill Lyman | March 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:22 AM

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they were led on a chase Saturday night in Hopkins County.

Troopers say they spotted a pickup in Earlington that was being driven by 35-year-old Harold Anthony.

They say he was known to have a warrant, so they tried to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, troopers say Anthony continued driving for several miles before pulling into a driveway in Morton’s Gap.

Anthony was arrested charged with the following:

  • Reckless Driving
  • No Registration Plate
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belt
  • DUI
  • Driving DUI Suspended License- 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstance)

A booking photo was not available at the time of this report.

