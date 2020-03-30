KSP: Arrest made after several mile chase in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they were led on a chase Saturday night in Hopkins County.
Troopers say they spotted a pickup in Earlington that was being driven by 35-year-old Harold Anthony.
They say he was known to have a warrant, so they tried to pull him over.
Instead of stopping, troopers say Anthony continued driving for several miles before pulling into a driveway in Morton’s Gap.
Anthony was arrested charged with the following:
- Reckless Driving
- No Registration Plate
- No Registration Receipt
- Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to Wear Seat Belt
- DUI
- Driving DUI Suspended License- 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstance)
A booking photo was not available at the time of this report.
