Hopkins Co. reports 2nd COVID-19 death

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials have reported a second death due to COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases in the county have now quadrupled to 17 since the first reported case last week.
That now makes the second death in the Tri-State as well. The only two deaths were reported out of Hopkins County.
Public Health Director Denise Beach says the second death had other underlying conditions.
She says there are also now 17 confirmed cases in the county.
She tells me some of the cases have commonalities as well. However, she couldn’t say what was common about them.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton tell us they continue to get reports of people still not following social Distancing guidelines.
“The reality is, whether its a church service, a birthday party or a wedding or anniversary, all of those things are still bringing people together, and when you bring a mass amount of people together like that, that virus is going to spread, and then it’s going to spread to the people that were at that event, and then you take it back to your family," Mayor Cotton said. "And the reality is we just want to flatten that curve.”
