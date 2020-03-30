Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Rachel Folden was in the middle of her first spring training with the Chicago Cubs when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the team schedule. She was hired as Chicago's lead hitting lab tech and the fourth coach for rookie-level Mesa. She says the players have been treating her just like any other coach. Folden is one of a handful of women who were hired for coaching jobs over the winter. Major League Baseball is hoping it's a sign that some of its diversity programs are working. Baseball's increasing reliance on technology also is creating more opportunities for women.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Timmy Hill has won NASCAR's virtual race aired nationally during the sports shutdown caused by the new coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season and has worked with iRacing to create a 6-race series of the virtual competitions. This running was aired in some markets by Fox and nationally on cable's Fox Sports One after last week's race was the highest-rated esports race in history. The iRacing gives drivers a chance to spotlight their sponsors and keep fans engaged. NASCAR has so far postponed seven races.