Evansville Goodwill asks public to hold donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Goodwill is asking the public to hold onto donations while the donation centers are temporarily closed due to coronavirus.
Goodwill stores and donation centers closed to the public March 25 in response to stay-at-home orders.
Goodwill says despite having a small crew available for minimal operations, it’s hard to keep up with cleaning up and processing materials. They say it’s becoming a health hazard for everyone.
“We truly appreciate the generosity of the public, but at this time, we have to kindly request that donations be held until we are fully staffed again,” said Evansville Goodwill President and CEO Connie Ralph. “We are monitoring our locations for drop-offs, but it has become increasingly difficult to do so. And when donations are left unattended, they become a target for criminal activity and breeding ground for unhealthy conditions."
Evansville Goodwill Industries, Inc. operates 15 stores in southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana, and northwestern Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.