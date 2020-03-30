Evansville City Council approves more than $2M in precautionary cuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Evansville City Council unanimously approved more than $2 million in precautionary cuts to the 2020 budget because of COVID-19.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says these cuts are for projects and line items previously approved with funding from the casino.
Winnecke says they wanted to account for a potential two-month loss in revenue.
He says the city receives about $1 million per month from the casino.
One of the largest cuts is more than $600,000 that was going to be used to purchase two mobility buses and one large transit bus for METS.
Other cuts include money to paint Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo, reductions for street and alley repairs, and reductions for rodent control and demolition.
“Everyone wants to be good stewards of tax dollars and revenue that comes into the city," Mayor Winnecke said. "Everyone appreciates the gravity of the situation our world is in. And this is one small step, and it may not be the first step that we take to adjust the city’s budget to match our revenue.”
