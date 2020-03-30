Bright Skies, Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sun filled Sunday after Saturday’s severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. The vigorous cold front snapped the record heat and elevated March humidity.
A bright Monday and less breezy with high temperatures in the low to mid-60’s. Skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Clouds roll in tonight with lows in the mid-40’s.
Cloudy and chilly Tuesday as high temperatures only reach the upper 40’s. There is an even chance for rain minus and severe weather threats.
