Anchor Industries employees make masks to donate to community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Many businesses around the Tri-State are trying to lend a helping hand to the people on the front-lines of the pandemic.
On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, first responders are in need of essential supplies.
“You don’t know where it might hit if it’ll hit your family," Anchor Industries employee Ella Hurd said. “So it is scary, that’s why I say it’s so important for us all to help each other.”
That’s why Anchor Industries on US 41 North has shifted its focus on providing tents and outside fabric products for big events, to producing masks for the community all for free.
“We’re just kind of kicking it off now," President and Chairman of Anchor Industries Pete Mogavero said. “We’re delivering face masks, free face masks to the sheriff’s office, we’ve got them going to hospitals, nursing homes. There’s a big need for them.”
Employees are given the option, and most of them willing, to take supplies home to make masks or to donate an hour of their time at work to make as many as possible.
“It’s really a good feeling to be able to help. You’re at work and also at home. Been working at home doing the same thing, but we have several volunteers that’s going to help this afternoon. It’s a volunteer thing, not a paid thing, so I think that’s awesome," Anchor Industries employee Charlotte Austin said.
Anchor Industries employees are making a couple hundred masks a day and in the coming weeks, they’re looking to consistently donating thousands per week.
“Our team members know that they’re a safety net for the community, and that makes you feel good when you’re not running from the problem, but running to the problem. That’s a good place to be," Mogavero said.
Anchor Industries employees tell us they’re looking forward to continuing donating their time and helping the ones on the front-line of this pandemic.
