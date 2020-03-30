Accuride Henderson Operations temporarily closes to assess storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Accuride Corporations have temporarily stopped operations at its Henderson facility to assess and repair damage to portions of the plant’s roof that happening in Saturday night’s storm.
In a press release, a spokesperson says that crews expect to quickly make the necessary repairs to resume operations.
They say that associates should not report to work on Monday and may contact their immediate supervisor or human resources with any questions.
