Sunny and calmer Monday, rain possible Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny but breezy out there today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Our skies will remain clear through the night, but those winds will start to calm once the sun sets. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s and into the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning.
Monday will be less breezy with winds out of the west-northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Monday, but clouds will start to roll in Monday night.
Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday, but only the southern half the Tri-State may get that rain. Right now, it looks like most folks north of I-64 will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be in western Kentucky. Tuesday will also be the coolest day of the week as temperatures will only make it to around 50°, and some locations may not make it out of the upper 40s.
We will make our way back into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday before returning to the 60s for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but we could see a few more showers for the end of the week.
Still a little uncertain on the timing for that rain. Some models bring the rain in Friday and move it out Saturday, others have rain Saturday into Sunday. I think Friday into Saturday is the more likely scenario, but I kept a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday until we get a clearer picture of how things will play out. That’s still nearly a full week away, so some changes are to be expected.
