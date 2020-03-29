Storms tear through the Tri-State, thousands without power

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms ripped through parts of the Tri-State Saturday night.
We are getting a lot of damage reports in the Newburgh area. The storm triggered several tornado warnings throughout Saturday night.
We’re learning that Newburgh has declared a state of emergency to further allow emergency responders to address the severe weather situation.
Below is a picture of a building at the Alcoa plant in Warrick County.
Alcoa spokesperson Kari Fleugel has confirmed this is their building but tells us this is not one of their operation buildings.
She says all employees took shelter and are safe. There is no impact on the operations at this time.
Another viewer sent us a photo of several trees and limbs down in Morganfield.
We’re getting reports all across the Tri-State of trees down as well as several powerlines.
Indiana State Police Troopers are telling people in Warrick County to please stay home. They say to not drive around Newburgh or Warrick County to look at the damage because of the several downed trees and power lines.
The storms also knocked out thousands of people’s power.
Vectren’s outage map is reporting that 11,532 customers are without power as of 10:50 Saturday night.
Kenergy’s outage map is reporting 7,213 customers are without power in Henderson county.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) facilities in Henderson County sustained tornado damage at two locations with the roof being torn from the old salt dome.
KYTC Strong winds have also removed the communications tower from the new facility prompting possible communication issues.
