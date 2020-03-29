Newburgh residents deal with storm aftermath

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Some who live near the riverfront say the storm that blew through the Tri-State on Saturday night was one they will never forget.
The damage on East Jennings Street is tremendous - roofs torn off of homes, ceiling fans crushed and shingles in the trees.
“It just seemed to go on for forever, until it finally stopped," resident Connor Davis said.
The storm left trees laying across major roads, power lines on the ground, as well as some homes, destroyed.
“I was kind of shocked the whole time, so you really didn’t feel anything," Davis said. “Once I stepped out of the house for the first time after - it was pretty surreal.”
In the Ridgewood Subdivision, some damage was hard for neighbors to see in the dark, but the use of cell phone flashlights brought everything into focus.
“A beam that went straight, right above my bed, that went through my wall completely," Davis said. “I’m grateful I wasn’t in there.”
First responders went door to door all over the town to check in on families and fix as much damage as they could.
“We’ve got some great neighbors and people around here, and we’re all going to get through this together - all for one,” Davis said.
The town of Newburgh is currently under a state of emergency.
Newburgh residents are starting to pick up the damage from Saturday night’s storm.
We spoke with local roofing companies who starting working on homes Sunday morning at 7.
In the Ridgewood Subdivision you’ll find roofs partially blown off, trees down, debris stuck in trees.
People say they heard a train-like noise when the storm rolled through. Others say it sounded like a roar of wind.
For those who live in the downtown Newburgh area or along the riverfront, police tell us they are urging you to please follow and read the signs telling you to not trespass the barriers they put out.
Right now, emergency management teams and officials are out assessing that damage and don’t want people to crowd the area.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.