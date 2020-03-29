Henderson communities suffer severe storm damage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County was one of the many areas in the Tri-State that suffered severe damage due to the storms that blew through the region on Saturday night.
The Kentucky State Police post on Keach Drive and its surrounding area took significant damage. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told 14 News that its facilities off Adams Road received storm damage.
KYTC officials say the roof was torn off their old salt dome.
The agency also reported that strong winds removed a communications tower from its new facility.
Local residents compared the storm’s devastation to the sound of a freight train.
“I was in the bathroom taking cover - we were covered up with our dogs and we was like is everybody okay? And then we both started crying," resident Keaton Wessel said.
