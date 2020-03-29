Henderson Co. confirms additional case of COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department confirms an additional coronavirus case in Henderson County.
They say the total number of confirmed cases for their seven-county district is at 41.
The health department says there are currently four confirmed cases in Henderson County, 33 in Daviess County, Ky, one in Hancock, McLean, Union and Webster County
The public can access Kentucky’s coronavirus website for any questions or concerns about COVID-19.
