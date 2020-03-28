Weekly Wrap: Tri-State COVID-19 cases, unemployment claims surge

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - All week 14 News has updated you on the impact of coronavirus around the world, across our country, and in each of your communities. There is no sign of it slowing down but measures are in place to try to slow the spread.
The number of coronavirus cases has surged in the Tri-State. However, that’s not the only number on the rise. Unemployment claims are up, too. Local, state and federal leaders have put out new information daily on best practices moving forward.
On Sunday, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19. His staff says he was showing no signs on the virus but was tested out of caution.
Coronavirus has shut down schools and colleges around the country, including in the Tri-State. We found USI students packing up their belongings before being sent home.
The World Health Organization on Monday said the pandemic is growing. Non-essential businesses in Kentucky were ordered to close. Muhlenberg County health leaders confirmed its first two cases.
Indiana followed suit late Tuesday. Cosmetologists in salons worked late into the night to squeeze in last-minute customers.
President Trump on Wednesday announced he approved major emergency declarations in several states including New York and California. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also banned residential evictions under a State of Emergency declaration.
Across the river, in Indiana, leaders lifted restrictions on who can get unemployment.
“Normally people are required to make an active search for work each while unemployed, that has been temporarily suspended,” Josh Richardson, Indiana’s Workforce Development Chief of Staff said.
The U.S. took over as the world leader in confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed to August 23rd.
In Kentucky, the “non-life-sustaining order” was put into effect.
With 22 confirmed cases, Daviess County led the highest number in the Tri-State.
Unfortunately, on Friday, the first COVID-19 death in the Tri-State came out of Hopkins County. Health officials say it was a senior with other underlying conditions.
The House has given near-unanimous approval to a two-trillion-dollar stimulus package that could signal relief for a number of citizens and businesses. President Trump signed that relief package into law Friday afternoon.
A community relief fund has been set up in southwestern Indiana. The purpose is to sustain critical operations and services meeting basic needs.
