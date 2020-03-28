UE offers prorated room and board refunds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced on Friday that they are offering prorated room and board refunds.
University President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said students who have left university housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be refunded the charges for their room and board for the remainder of the spring semester on a prorated basis.
In a statement, the president said,
“Over the course of the last few weeks, we have made several important decisions - and always with the best interests of our students. The decision was collaborative and supportive and included input from University administration, trustees, and the Board of Directors."
